Health dept.: 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday.

Thankfully, no new deaths from the virus are reported.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Fayette County is now 812, with 13 deaths attributable to the virus.

Health officials are stressing that as businesses re-open and people return to some pre-COVID-19 activities, it’s important to continue following public health guidelines, including washing your hands, staying at least 6 feet apart from others, and wearing a mask to help prevent spreading it to others.

The state's official COVID-19 totals are now 10,410 cases and 450 deaths.

