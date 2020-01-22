Health dept. confirms second flu death in Lexington

Lexington health officials confirmed on Monday the city's second flu-related death of the year.

The health department says the person who died was older than 50 with some health issues. That brings the statewide number of known flu-related deaths up to 22.

Lexington has 220 confirmed flu cases, that's an increase of 49 new cases this week.

Tuesday, we reported the number of flu cases for the state had dropped for the first time this season, but that doesn't mean the illness is any less dangerous.

Experts at the CDC say it's still too early to know if that drop in new cases means the end of flu season. It is considered widespread in Kentucky.

"Peak flu season in Kentucky hits in late January and early February, and Lexington has been slower than the rest of the state," said Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. "If you look at all the surrounding counties they were hit hard in early December, and Lexington started getting it after the holidays in the first part of 2020."

Even though we're seeing a slow down in new cases, health officials are still recommending flu shots this season, especially for individuals who have underlying medical issues.