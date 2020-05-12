Health dept. reports 15 new COVID-19 cases in Fayette County

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That brings the county's current total to 426 cases with 10 deaths attributable to the disease.

We're told the case total includes 137 cases involving inmates at the Federal Medical Center.

Monday, the health department also reported the death of an FMC inmate. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the 59-year-old inmate had long-term pre-existing medical conditions.

The state's current official COVID-19 totals are 6,677 cases and 311 deaths.