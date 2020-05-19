Health dept. reports 20 new COVID-19 cases in Fayette County

The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. reports Tuesday morning that the number of cases in Lexington is up to 572. That's up 20 from Monday.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The death toll remains at 12.

Much of the increase is still related to the outbreak among inmates and staff at the Federal Medical Center.

According to the Bureau of Prison's website, there are 207 active inmate cases and three staff cases at FMC. Monday's total for staff cases was at six. The inmate total is unchanged from Monday.

The LFCHD reports 46% of the county's patients have recovered.

The state's current official COVID-19 totals are 7,935 cases and 346 deaths.