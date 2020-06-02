Health dept. reports 21 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

No new deaths were reported.

The county's totals are now up to 781 cases and 13 deaths. That's up from the last report of 760 total cases on Monday.

The health dept. says the majority of the new cases came from "family settings"

They say there are no new cases at the Federal Medical Center; the total there remains at 276. There have been four reported COVID-19 related deaths of inmates at the facility.

Health officials say it is important for the community to realize COVID-19 is not over and that Lexington has seen a daily increase in cases since mid-May.

They as businesses re-open and people return to some pre-COVID-19 activities, it’s important to continue following public health guidelines, including washing your hands, staying at least 6 feet apart from others and wearing a mask to help prevent spreading it to others.

The state's official COVID-19 totals are now 10,046 cases and 439 deaths.