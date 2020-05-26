Health dept. reports 28 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington since Saturday

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The numbers were last updated on Saturday. No new deaths were reported over Memorial Day weekend.

The county's totals are now up to 634 cases and 13 deaths.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, the number of cases at the Federal Medical Center is 212 inmates and 3 staff members. There have been four reported COVID-19 related deaths of inmates at the facility.

The state's official COVID-19 totals are now 8,571 cases and 391 deaths.