Health dept. reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in Fayette County

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That brings the county's current total to 457 cases with 10 deaths attributable to the disease.

We're told the case total includes 166 cases involving inmates at the Federal Medical Center. That's up 29 cases from Tuesday's report.

Monday, the health department also reported the death of an FMC inmate. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the 59-year-old inmate had long-term pre-existing medical conditions.

The LFCHD reports 52% of the county's patients have recovered.

The state's current official COVID-19 totals are 6,853 cases and 321 deaths.