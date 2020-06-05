Health dept. reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, FMC inmate dies of virus

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday.

The department also reported the death of an inmate at the Federal Medical Center (FMC.). There have been a total of 5 deaths at the FMC.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Fayette County is now 847, with 14 deaths attributable to the virus. The health department says today's increase in cases is the largest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases not connected to the FMC.

Health officials are stressing that as businesses re-open and people return to some pre-COVID-19 activities, it’s important to continue following public health guidelines, including washing your hands, staying at least 6 feet apart from others, and wearing a mask to help prevent spreading it to others.

The state's official COVID-19 totals are now 10,705 cases and 458 deaths.

