Health dept. reports 51 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The department says the number includes the new cases from both Saturday and Sunday.

No new deaths were reported.

The county's totals are now up to 760 cases and 13 deaths. That's up from the last report of 709 total cases.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, the number of active COVID-19 cases at Lexington's Federal Medical Center is down to 72 inmates and three staff members. There have been four reported COVID-19 related deaths of inmates at the facility.

The state's official COVID-19 totals are now 9,704 cases and 431 deaths.