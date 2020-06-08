Advertisement

Health dept. reports 56 new cases of COVID-19 in Fayette Co.

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has announced 56 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Saturday. That brings the city total to 928.

No new deaths were reported. Deaths in Fayette County remain at 14.

The health department says none of the new cases are from the outbreak at the Federal Medical Center. They say that means COVID-19 is spreading throughout the entire city.

Health officials also say they have investigated the links between new cases and recent protests in Lexington, and say demonstrations have not contributed to the rise in cases that has been seen in the past few weeks.

The health department is, again, stressing the importance of hand washing, maintaining a 6-foot distance between people, and wearing a cloth mask as guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

State

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones endorses Charles Booker for US Senate

Updated: 2 hours ago
For months, there was speculation that Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones would run for U.S. Senate with the goal of replacing U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

News

6/8/2020 Miren el resumen de las noticias de hoy español

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

News

Lexington protesters meet downtown for 11th night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Protesters are continuing to meet for the 11th night in a row in downtown Lexington to fight for an end to police brutality and racial injustices.

News

Officials search for missing man in Wolfe Lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Wolfe County Search and Rescue says they are looking for a missing man in Wolfe Lake or Campton Lake off the Mountain Parkway.

News

Lexington COVID-19 cases rise, but hospitals say they’re prepared

Updated: 5 hours ago
The higher two-hundreds and lower three-hundreds. That’s where the number for new COVID-19 patients has stayed across the state the last few days.

Latest News

News

Lexington graduates discuss impact of protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
Jarvis Byrd and Devin Whitfield missed out on graduation due to COVID-19, and now they’re surrounded by protests.

News

Suspect in October homicide turns himself in to Lexington PD

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
18-year-old Kenneth J. Jackson turned himself in to the Fayette County Detention Center Monday afternoon.

News

WATCH | Employer takes action against man involved in fight during Lexington protest

Updated: 7 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

WATCH | Lexington COVID-19 cases rise, but hospitals say they're prepared

Updated: 7 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

National

Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bonnie Pointer, a Grammy-winning founding member of the Pointer Sisters, who was essential to the group’s early success but left the group before most of their biggest hits, died Monday.

National

Rhode Island doughnut shop discontinues police and military discounts

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Rhode Island doughnut shop’s decision to end discounts for police officers and the military has sparked contention between the business and the town’s police department.