Health dept. reports 56 new cases of COVID-19 in Fayette Co.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has announced 56 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Saturday. That brings the city total to 928.

No new deaths were reported. Deaths in Fayette County remain at 14.

The health department says none of the new cases are from the outbreak at the Federal Medical Center. They say that means COVID-19 is spreading throughout the entire city.

Health officials also say they have investigated the links between new cases and recent protests in Lexington, and say demonstrations have not contributed to the rise in cases that has been seen in the past few weeks.

The health department is, again, stressing the importance of hand washing, maintaining a 6-foot distance between people, and wearing a cloth mask as guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

