Health dept. reports 7 new Lexington COVID-19 cases on Friday

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

No new deaths were reported.

That brings the county's current total to 594 cases with 13 deaths attributable to the disease.

Thursday, the health department reported the fourth COVID-19 related inmate death at the Federal Medical Center. According to the Bureau of Prisons website, there are currently 212 cases involving FMC inmates and four active staff cases.

The state's current official COVID-19 totals are 8,286 cases and 386 deaths.