Health dept. reports 72 new COVID-19 cases in Fayette County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Fayette County has jumped up by 72 since Wednesday, according to the health department.

That brings the county's current total to 529 cases with 10 deaths attributable to the disease.

We're told the case total includes 229 cases involving inmates at the Federal Medical Center. That's up 63 cases from Wednesday's report.

Monday, the health department also reported the death of an FMC inmate. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the 59-year-old inmate had long-term pre-existing medical conditions.

The LFCHD reports 46% of the county's patients have recovered.

The state's current official COVID-19 totals are 7,080 cases and 326 deaths.