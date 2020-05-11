Health dept. reports FMC inmate has died from COVID-19

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The LFCHD is also reporting one new death.

In total, 411 cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in the county, with a total of 10 deaths attributable to the disease.

The total includes 127 cases involving inmates at the Federal Medical Center.

The health department says Mondays reported death was an inmate at FMC. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the 59-year-old inmate had long-term pre-existing medical conditions.

The state's official COVID-19 totals are now 6,440 cases and 304 deaths.