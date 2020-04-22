Health dept. reports first Lexington COVID-19 death in two weeks

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported another COVID-19 related death.

It's the first reported death in Lexington in more than two weeks.

The health department also reported three new cases Wednesday.

The city's current total of cases is now to 225 with 8 deaths.

The good news is 79% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

The current official state numbers are 3,050 total cases and 154 total deaths.