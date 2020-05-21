Health dept. reports fourth COVID-19 death at Federal Medical Center in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting only reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

However, the department also is reporting one new death.

That brings the county's current total to 587 cases with 13 deaths attributable to the disease.

The health department says the person who died was a man in his 60s who was an inmate at the Federal Medical Center. That's the fourth COVID-19 related death of an inmate.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, there are currently 212 cases involving FMC inmates and four active staff cases.

The LFCHD reports 46% of the county's patients have recovered.

The state's current official COVID-19 totals are 8,167 cases and 376 deaths.