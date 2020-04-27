Health dept. reports one new COVID-19 death in Lexington Monday

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has released its daily update on COVID-19 cases in Lexington.

According to the health department, there are now 240 cases in Lexington. That’s three new cases since Thursday.

Sadly, the health department did report Lexington's ninth COVID-19 related death.

The health department says 80% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

The current official state numbers are 4,074 cases, with 208 total deaths.