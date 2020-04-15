Health dept. reports only 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Fayette Co. on Wednesday

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

That brings the counties total to 212 cases, including a total of seven deaths.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. None were reported on Tuesday either.

The health department says that 67% of cases have been released from isolation, are no longer considered contagious, and are improving at home.

On Tuesday evening, state health officials confirmed 2,210 cases of COVID-19 across Kentucky, with 115 total deaths.

