Health experts: Kentucky still has long way to go in COVID-19 battle

It's been almost a month since Kentucky saw its first case of COVID-19. Now, with nearly 600 confirmed cases and at least 18 deaths, health experts say there's a lot more to come.

The number of cases in Kentucky is expected to peak around mid-May. (Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones)

They expect the number of cases in Kentucky to peak around mid-May. Hospitals in the state are also facing challenges with maintaining enough supplies for health care workers and sick patients.

"There's a huge issue with enough ventilators. Thankfully, here in Kentucky, the current predictions hold that we will have plenty because of the steps that we've taken, says ER Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton. “There's a lot of stress around the country when it comes to the PPE. A lot of us are using our own stuff to preserve some of the supplies at the hospital."

Advice is also changing on whether people should wear masks. At first, experts said it wasn't necessary, but now say it may be a good idea.

"The thought of getting more people into a mask or at least some sort of coverage, it may prevent that casual spread from walking around, even if you don't know if you have it," says Dr. Stanton.

Dr. Ryan Stanton says after a peak in May, hopefully, the number of cases will start to drop off sometime in June.

