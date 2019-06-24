Health officials give warnings ahead of heavy tick season

With summer season officially here, tick season is expected to be a busy year, according to doctors.

Dr. Ryan Stanton, an emergency room doctor with Baptist Health Lexington says the department has already seen a couple of cases of suspected Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever – both tick borne illnesses.

Dr. Stanton says spring and summer seasons bring out the eight legged creatures every year but this year with the amount of rain the Bluegrass has seen, it is projected to be worse than years in the past. Ticks are commonly found in tall grass or wooded areas.

With tick bites as common as they are, Dr. Stanton says most don’t know they are carrying a tick until days later but the key is watching for symptoms.

“Having a little localized wound reaction from it is incredibly common but anything in terms of more of a diffused rash especially if it continues to develop as well as any types of fever, headaches, aches any type of flu like symptoms, you need to get that checked out,” Stanton told WKYT’s Nick Oliver.

Removing the tick properly can also make a major difference. Dr. Stanton recommends using fine tipped tweezers to lift the tick straight off the skin in the same direction the tick is embedded into the skin. He says this will avoid any materials being left behind and create a clean exit wound.

He says in most cases, ticks that are removed within 24 hours of being found, carry little danger of tick borne illnesses forming but any that exceed 48 hours of being embedded into the skin should be closely monitored.

