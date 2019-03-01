KY health officials defend state’s response to hep A outbreak

On Friday, Kentucky health officials defended their actions in the state’s response to the hepatitis A outbreak that has sickened hundreds, and killed several dozen.

At the meeting, two senators - Morgan McGarvey (D – 19th District,) and Dr. Ralph Alvarado (R-, 28th District,) - also joined the Kentucky Health Cabinet Secretary to discuss a bipartisan resolution to seek answers into the outbreak.

Their resolution comes after a series of newspaper articles in the Louisville Courier-Journal that criticized the state's response and questioned if more could have been done to prevent casualties from the outbreak. Hepatitis A has infected over 4,000 Kentuckians and more than 40 people have died.

Kentucky health officials, however, say the articles did not tell the whole story.

“What we can do in the Senate is that we can’t fix what has already happened,” says Sen. McGarvey. “But we can figure out what happened, why it happened, and how we can fix it going forward.”

Adam Meier, the Kentucky Health Cabinet Secretary, used even stronger words when speaking about the Courier-Journal articles. “Distrust of the media is at an all-time high, and what we are talking about today is why that is,” said Meier. “In my opinion the actions of the Courier-Journal are a breach of the public trust, inaccurate, and borderline unethical.”

The Health Commissioner was also joined today by the directors of several health departments who also defended the cabinet’s actions. Commissioner Jeffrey Howard says that Kentucky’s public system does need help with a budget that has shrunk because of Medicaid expansion.

State health officials also said that they believe the number of incident cases of hepatitis A has decreased recent months.

