Health officials say flu numbers are back up in Kentucky.

A fifth child has died from the flu in Florida. (Pixabay)

The Kentucky Department for Public Health says new flu cases reported between January 19 and January 25 topped 1,700.

The week before that, 1,500 hundred new cases were reported.

In Lexington, we're looking at 303 cases this season, 39 are new.

Right now, we know of 33 deaths in Kentucky linked to the flu. Three of those people were children

Doctors say this is traditionally a time when cases will spike.