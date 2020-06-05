Health officials stress caution as Fayette Co. records 35 COVID-19 cases Friday

Restrictions have been lifted for many businesses across the Commonwealth: once again, customers can work out in a gym, eat at a restaurant, and soon even go to a museum.

Within the past 24 hours, however, Fayette County has seen the largest increase in COVID-19 cases to date.

Numbers released from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Friday shows an increase of 35 cases from Thursday. That makes for a total of 847 cases in Fayette County.

None of the cases came from the Federal Medical Center, but a death from COVID-19 announced Friday was a 40-year-old inmate at the facility. Fayette County now stands at 14 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

"From the federal medical center, it was easy for people to say, well that's not in Lexington that's behind these closed walls, these thirty-five cases, these are out there, these are in Lexington, these are our friends and neighbors and people we see on a regular basis," says Kevin Hall with the health department.

He says the Lexington area has seen a significant increase in cases during the month of May. He also says those numbers are likely to go up.

"We hear from people that have COVID-19 fatigue, whether it is the messaging on it, they just don't want to think about it and want to go back to their normal lives, but that is dangerous thinking because it's out there and spreading."

ER Physician Ryan Stanton says, "Really, it's more now. Time will tell, this is our first swing at re-opening with this virus"

Doctor Stanton says he expected the case number to increase due to both reopening and increased testing.

Health experts tell WKYT that what’s happening in big cities right now could have an impact on future COVID-19 cases.

"With the protests and gatherings, there is a risk of the increase in spread. We don't know, but of course, with many of the folks that are protesting are younger and healthier and so less likely to have complications with it," says Dr. Stanton.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports all coronavirus-related deaths in Fayette County involved people with underlying conditions.

They say while COVID-19 may not be deadly for some, those people can infect loved ones who then suffer grave complications.

They say it’s important to continue taking precautions and following CDC guidelines.

