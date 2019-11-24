Healthy baby giraffe born at Cincinnati Zoo

A week after the loss of Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s male giraffe, Kimba, a new life has entered the giraffe pen.

Eight-year-old mother, Cece, gave birth to a healthy calf just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

The calf, whose gender has not been released, was on its feet within an hour after birth and started nursing soon after. The newborn reportedly stands about six feet tall.

That is the 17th giraffe born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1889. This is the seventh calf fathered by the recently departed Kimba.

A name for the new calf has not been released at this time. Mother and calf will continue to bond in the Giraffe Ridge barn for now.

