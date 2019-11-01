Hearing for man charged with Savannah Spurlock's death delayed to next year

The latest hearing for the man accused of murder in Savannah Spurlock's death has been delayed until 2020.

David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock.

David Sparks faces counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse in the case. A not guilty was entered on his behalf in September.

A hearing was scheduled for Friday in Garrard County, but it was pushed back 60 days to Jan. 3, 2020. Attorneys say they need more time to look at the evidence in the case.

Kentucky State Police say Spurlock went to Sparks' home on Price Court in Garrard County on the night she disappeared Jan. 4. She was seen on surveillance leaving a Lexington bar. Sparks told authorities he fell asleep, and when he woke up, Spurlock wasn't at the home.

Authorities found her body in July with a rug and garbage bags. That rug and garbage bags matched the material that was found in Sparks' home. Police believe Sparks took the rug and garbage bags from his home, buried her in those, and bound her hands and feet.