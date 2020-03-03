Hearing held for man accused of being high on LSD in deadly 2019 crash

A status hearing was held for a man accused of killing an 18-year-old in a head-on collision back in 2019.

Tuesday, David Henderson stood in front of a judge.

The hearing went by quickly for Henderson.

An Anderson County judge set another status conference for May 19 and Henderson was taken back to the Boyle County Detention Center.

Henderson is accused of killing 18-year-old Jill Hurst in a head-on collision.

Kentucky State Police say that Henderson was leading police on a chase with speeds over 100 miles per hour when he struck the car carrying Hurst.

The investigation revealed that Henderson ran a red light before that crash.

According to an arrest citation, Henderson was high on LSD during the chase and refused to stop for officers because he had a small amount of weed in his car.

The case is heading to a grand jury, but another status conference will come before that.