Heartbreak, precautions take no pause at Madison Co. funeral home

It’s a challenging, and often heartbreaking, time for funeral homes.

Starting next week more people can attend funeral services.

Governor Andy Beshear says starting Wednesday, funeral homes can be at 33% capacity as long as they’re following the recommended guidelines.

“Imagine being active in your church, very active in your community,” muses Greg Lakes, Funeral Director at Lakes Funeral Home.

Lakes has prepared funerals for more than 30 years. Now he’s watching families go through a different kind of struggle.

“You’ve got 10 to 15 family members, and then there’s maybe two times that in contact with you on a regular basis, and none of them can come and pay their respects at this time,” he explains. “It’s devastating to families.”

He and other funeral directors are grateful that restrictions are being lifted.

Despite the increase in capacity funerals are still private.

“They’re asking us to take temperatures when possible. Encourage everyone to wear a mask and social distance and we will do that,” says Lakes.

Lakes knows it won’t be easy keeping people six feet apart.

New funeral guidelines say there should be no hugging, no socializing in common areas, and no congregational singing.

As most hospitals ban visits, Lakes tries to help families find closure.

“A wife may say, I have not got to see my husband and he passed away after the embalming,” laments Lakes. “I’m able to say you know what, do you want to see him today? Let me do what I need to do. Get some clothes on him put him in a room where you can be with him.”

Meanwhile, the state is advising people at a higher risk of illness to not attend in person funeral services.

