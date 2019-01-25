Heather French Henry files to run for Secretary of State

Former Miss America and commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, Heather French Henry, has filed to run for Secretary of State.

Henry filed to run for the office as a Democrat on Friday. Henry said her experience running the Department of Veterans Affairs, with its 900 employees and $100 million budget, has given her the experience she needs to run the Secretary of State's office.

“I really feel like having gained a broader sense of Kentucky state government in that capacity, it’s a natural segue way to come into the Secretary of State’s Office,” says Henry.

Current Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes cannot seek re-election because of term limits. Grimes announced Monday she would not be running for governor in 2019.

Henry was veterans affairs' commissioner under former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear. She was the deputy commissioner under Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, but resigned on Friday to run for office.

It appears Henry has at least one vote already in the bag: while at the ceremony her daughter, Harper, filed paperwork to be eligible to vote.

