Heavy rain and flooding leads to water rescue in Casey County

A Casey County man was rescued after he got stuck in the cab of his tractor in the Brush Creek area, about three miles north of Liberty.

Casey County Emergency Management says the incident happened around 5 p.m. They say water was covering the wheels on the man's tractor and he couldn't open the doors, taking rescue crews about 45 minutes to get him to safety.

Casey County Dispatch says the man was not taken to the hospital, but EMS transported him back home.

Emergency Management is not reporting major water issues at this time, but say they are monitoring water levels as the rain continues.