Heavy rain causes a deep sinkhole in Lexington

A Lexington neighborhood will be paying close attention to the forecast. On Saturday, people in the Stonewall neighborhood discovered a large sinkhole had opened up. It appears to go down deep into a cave.

Pat McConathy says his pet dog actually discovered the sinkhole. The hole is about five feet wide and thirty feet deep.

Joe Davis says the area usually floods during heavy rain, and he thinks that’s what caused this sinkhole.

"Recently it hasn’t ponded. So apparently there has been some underground movement," Davis explains.

Neighbors say they’re not surprised though. The sinkhole is just a few feet away from a cave opening.

They say the hole needs to be filled in, but they weren't sure what the first step would be.

"We started with the police department and he came out and he called the fire department. Then they came out and called sanitation," McConathy explains.

Now, they're racing against Mother Nature to fill it in before more rain comes or the ground collapses again.

