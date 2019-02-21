Heavy rain creates dramatic change at Cumberland Falls

A portion of the Cumberland River has exceeded flood stage in part of southern Kentucky. That means there's a lot more water than usual at Cumberland Falls.

Some people are saying they’ve never seen the waterfall like this.

“Well, I think this is amazing," said Raven Saylor. She visited Cumberland Falls on Thursday. "First time I have seen it like this in my lifetime. I’ll be 80 the 18th of next month.”

The falls are not nearly the same height as usual because of the amount of water flowing down the Cumberland River over the falls and into the Lake Cumberland basin.

Upstream near Williamsburg the river has exceeded its flood stage but near the falls the rushing water has made a big tourist draw even more of a must see attraction.

The Cumberland River is expected to crest at 30 feet this weekend. That's 9 feet above flood stage.