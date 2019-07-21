Heavy rain leads to flooding throughout Lexington

Heavy rains overwhelmed parts of Lexington after flash flooding impacted the area Sunday afternoon.

Police blocked off roads in different neighborhoods and stressed the importance of obeying emergency signs and professionals.

"There is inherent risk to driving into a water covered roadway. You don't know if the road has been washed out, if a sink hole has opened up, and it does not take a substantial amount of water to make the vehicle that you are in become buoyant," said Drew Chandler, Woodford County's Emergency Management Director.

Lexington police blocked off a pool of sewer water on Parkside Drive in the Joyland neighborhood. Homeowners said the city repaired the storm drains earlier this month, but the floods put the upgrades to the test.

"It was just too much water too fast," said Jeremy Miller, whose mother lives on the street.