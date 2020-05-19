Heavy rain threatens areas of Central Kentucky with flooding

Central Kentucky is still dealing with torrential rains on Tuesday.

Flooding has come up over some roads in Cynthiana. (WKYT)

Crews are closing down roads because of high water.

In Powell County, transportation officials say water is close to covering the Mountain Parkway near exit 16

Maple Street in Stanton, close to the Red River is also flooded. Officials in Powell County tell us that’s the case across the county.

They tell us a lot of roads that they are used to flooding, like Pompeii in Clay city already have water over them. Right now, the flooding appears to be limited to the usual areas, but if the rain keeps coming they could see more widespread damage.

The transportation department already put out a warning about water getting close to the Mountain Parkway. When we drove through earlier there was some standing water on the parkway, but it was still possible.

We spoke to one of their emergency officials who told me they haven’t had any water rescues or reports of damage to homes yet, but it is still raining, so that is definitely a possibility.