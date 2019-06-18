Heavy rains cause sinkhole on Mt. Sterling family's property

A sinkhole opened up in the front yard of a Montgomery County home as heavy rains across central Kentucky continue to take a toll.

Joyce Shanks found the hole inches from her home's foundation on Saturday.

"I went, 'Oh, it's just a hole,'" Shanks said. "I didn't think that much of it. We covered it back up with dirt."

The deluge of rain over the past several days caused the sinkhole to open up again Monday, larger than it had been before being filled. Seeing the hole reappear caused some angst for Joyce.

"You could be walking through your yard and another one comes up and swallows you," Joyce said.

The Joyce family had been building a porch before the sinkhole opened and have had to put the project on hold due to its proximity to the hole.

"It could knock the foundation from underneath the porch there," Joyce said.

Though the hole is small, it can still be hazardous to a family with children. Joyce said her children will often play in the front yard, which will have to be off limits for the time being.

The sinkhole is just one example of the types of damage homeowners could face due to the heavy rains. If homeowners attempt to fix sinkholes, emergency management officials advise calling 811 before digging to ensure they are safe from striking gas or water lines.