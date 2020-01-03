Heavy rains cause delays in Lexington Center renovation

Rain is causing delays in the Lexington Center's renovations.

Lexington Center Corporation President and CEO Bill Owen says the above-average rainfall and other setbacks have caused delays in construction.

Rupp Arena and the existing convention center will remain open during the construction, which is also a complication.

Construction continues, and Owen says downtown Lexington will have a new look once the project is finished.

The Downtown Lexington Partnership says the added convention space will complement City Center perfectly.

"You combine the new convention center with the Marriott Center, City Center, and you create a really good dynamic of traffic flow for those convention delegates going between those two convention anchors," said Terry Sweeney, the president of the Downtown Lexington Partnership.

The Lexington Center was expected to be completed by the end of 2021. That's been pushed back to the spring of 2022.

There's still growing excitement for the project.

"The design is also a great benefit to downtown, it'll be more engaging, and so that will help attract people to come to the center of our city," said Sweeney.

Sweeney says that it could increase both financial growth and population growth in Lexington.

"It will also hopefully increase the quality of life and attract people to want to live in Lexington and particularly downtown," said Sweeney.