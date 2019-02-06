Heavy rains could lead to rising water levels

A taste of spring-like weather has many wanting to go outside, but a lot of rain is forcing people to take precautions.

The weather is warmer and the current is moving along Elkhorn Creek in Franklin County, but if you're looking to get out on the water on a canoe or kayak, experts say folks need to be aware of the difficulties and dangers that come with high water levels.

"It can be fun, but it also raises the level of danger," said Chris Howard of Canoe Kentucky. "The higher the water gets, the faster it gets, and you don't want to find yourself in an awkward situation or a dangerous situation."

Canoe Kentucky in the Peaks Mill community of Franklin County does not start renting out canoes and kayaks until the spring - and even then if water levels are five feet and above they will not rent them out to folks - but they still have to keep an eye on the water levels of Elkhorn Creek, making preparations for and maintaining their many creekside properties and storage areas.

Emergency management officials in Frankfort and Franklin County are also keeping an eye on the water levels.

Emergency Management Director Tom Russell says the most likely flood threat there is Elkhorn Creek, which could flood a couple of roads in low-lying spots. Russell said he is not worried about the Kentucky River rising too high. He told WKYT's Garrett Wymer that he does expect it to rise 11 or 12 more feet from where it was on Wednesday afternoon, which would put it around 20 feet. But that is still short of flood stage, which is 31 feet.

"Although that being said, looking at the extended forecast, they've got more rain Monday and Tuesday," Russell said. "So I don't know if it will push numbers any higher, but it certainly won't let it go down as fast as it normally would."

There was a small landslide on Louisville Road earlier in the week. With the ground already saturated, officials say their biggest worry is potentially strong winds that can uproot trees and knock down power lines.

All this rain continues a trend that has emergency management officials and kayaking experts alike watching closely. After a wet year last year - and a rainy start to this one - they are all bracing for what so far seems like yet another wet and rainy year.

