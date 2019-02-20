Heavy rains flood several roads in Montgomery and Bourbon County

Heavy rain hit central Kentucky earlier today and led to many issues for parts of Montgomery and Bourbon Counties.

Officials say Bunker Hill Road was covered in water and impassable due to high waters from Boone Creek.

Joe Debruler, a bus driver for Bourbon County, was out checking roads and making sure it was safe for kids to come home.

"I think it'll be pretty safe here in another couple of hours. You know, getting out on the road as long as don't start raining hard again," Debruler said.

But, as the rain continued this morning, water from the creek crept closer and closer to a house.

"It won't take long for these little creeks here to go over the roads," said Debruler.

Other roads in Montgomery County such as 537 East and Aaron's Run Road were impassable with high waters from Grassy Lick Creek.

The good news, officials say, is water levels are expected to recede later Wednesday night. With more rain ahead late this week and weekend, the flooding threat will increase once again for these areas.