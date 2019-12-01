Heavy rains, flooding prompts water rescues in central Kentucky

Several counties reported rescuing drivers caught in high water after rains drenched central Kentucky on Saturday.

In Rockcastle County, two people had to be pulled from a truck Saturday night. Responders say the vehicle was almost fully submerged in floodwater on Goldfinch Lane.

The two people inside the truck are expected to be okay.

In Casey County, responders were sent to a water rescue after a car carrying an adult and two children was caught in rising waters.

Everyone was removed from the vehicle safely.

The rain is also causing problems in Harrison County, where Cynthiana Police have blocked off KY 3016 due to high water. Authorities will be monitoring the situation to decide when to re-open the road.

Responders are reminding the public to be aware of rising waters, and to turn around – don’t drown.

