Heavy wind damage in Knox County from Sunday night storm

Heavy storms ripped through sections of southern and eastern Kentucky Sunday night causing heavy damage.

(WKYT)

In Knox County, Monday morning the roads are littered with tree branches and debris.

Knox County was hit hard by the storms last night, but their EMA Director says he hasn’t heard of any serious injuries. Lots of trees were blown down, some causing serious damage to houses and businesses and littlering the roadways. Still lots of people with out power as well pic.twitter.com/0Xf5SBAiMt — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) April 13, 2020

EMA Director Todd Owens tells us that wind damage was the main culprit.

"Flooding is not an issue right now," Owens said. "We've got trees and powerlines. There's tons of trees and debris everywhere."

Owens says that some areas did sustain some heavy damage, some requiring immediate attention, especially in the crowded downtown area.

"Actually on the courthouse square. You know we've got a roof that, it's a roof that's been added on to one of the old buildings and it's hanging off the side of the building," Owens said. "They're going to get a crane in there about 4 o'clock to move it but it's very serious right now with the way it looks anyway."

Owens tells us he hasn't heard of anyone being seriously injured by these storms and he's thankful for that.