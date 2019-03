For those looking to have new sauce blends on their foods, Heinz is fusing some of its most popular condiments together.

The company announced Tuesday it is introducing Mayocue (Mayonnaise and Barbecue Sauce) and Mayomust (Mayonnaise and Mustard) sauces.

This comes one year after Heinz released its blend of mayonnaise and ketchup called Mayochup.

The new products will be sold in 16.5 ounce bottles for a suggested retail price of $3.49.