Help Lexington 911 become the state’s first accredited dispatch

Lexington residents can help the Lexington Division of Enhanced 9-1-1 become the state’s first nationally accredited dispatch agency by sharing their experiences dealing with dispatch.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies or CALEA gives agencies the distinction.

It ensures dispatch centers meet national standards and professional agencies can be created and maintained. Once accreditation is given, it lasts up to four years but agencies must submit annual reports providing proof the center meets national standards.

Lexington residents can call to CALEA assessors at 859-280-8127 from one p.m. to three p.m. Tuesday.

