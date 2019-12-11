Help WKYT help Clark Co. mom find ‘Walmart Angel’

A Clark County family is asking for help finding their ‘Walmart Angel Lady.’

That’s what the family is calling a woman who helped them through a terrifying experience last weekend.

Brooke Tankersley tells WKYT she was at Walmart with her boyfriend and their son, River, when the boy started having a seizure. She yelled for help, and that's when she says a stranger – a woman in a wheelchair, carrying an oxygen tank - came over.

"Here she is moving through the crowd, trying to get to us, and she actually got down on her hands and knees and took her oxygen off and put it under River's nose so he could breathe, until the paramedics got there," says Tankersley.

That shopper's kind deed kept Tankersley and her son calm during a chaotic couple of minutes.

"We do believe the oxygen helped him a whole lot because he was turning blue in the face. And he was making a little bit of noise, but it was almost like he was having trouble breathing. So we were really, really, really thankful that that lady was there with her oxygen. As soon as we were about to leave with the paramedics, there were people trying to help her get off the floor. She was having a rough time," says Tankersley.

River was having a febrile seizure, and while doctors say he'll be just fine, Tankersley wants to make sure the person who helped them is okay, too. And she wants to thank the woman she's calling her ‘Walmart Angel.’

"We honestly do believe that God put her there for a reason in that moment," says Tankersley.

Unfortunately, the Clark County mom doesn't have a name or even a great description of the woman. She just knows that she was once a nurse, she had an oxygen tank, and she was shopping at the Winchester Walmart Saturday night.

Anyone who knows of any retired nurses, now on oxygen, that may have been in the Walmart last Saturday is asked to contact us on wkyt.com, or on our WKYT Facebook page.

