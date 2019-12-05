Help WKYT pack the lobby with the Mission of Hope Toy Drive

The following content is created on behalf of Mission of Hope and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Mission of Hope, visit www.missionofhope.org

We are packing our lobby and we hope WKYT viewers will join us! The WKYT Mission of Hope Toy Drive is Thursday, December 5th at the WKYT studios.

WKYT is collecting new toys, clothes and hygiene items so Mission of Hope can help our less fortunate neighbors this holiday season. These items will be distributed to children at elementary schools in some of the neediest eastern Kentucky counties. For some children, this is the only Christmas they will have.

While its first campaign in 1996 helped 150 children, Mission of Hope is preparing to help over 18,000 children and their families this year with food, hygiene items, clothing and toys. Mission of Hope is a ministry that helps children in both Kentucky and Tennessee.

At Christmas, Mission of Hope focuses on new items only because many of the children and families it assists only receive new items at this time of year.

To donate, please stop by our lobby at 2851 Winchester Road in Lexington, KY between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 5th or donate online at www.missionofhope.org.