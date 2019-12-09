Help a Kentucky kid make childhood memories with a new bike for the holidays

Audi of Lexington and WKYT are teaming up again this year to present "Bikes for the Holidays” benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters.

(Sponsored)

When you donate a new bike, Audi of Lexington will match your donation with a second new bike.

The goal of the project is to collect 200 bike donations.

Organizers of the drive are excited to see how many children they can help this year and say the response has been great so far.

Bikes are being collected at Audi of Lexington, 3000 Pink Pigeon Pkwy.

There is no better time to donate and help many children have a great holiday.

For more information call 859-252-2834 to learn more about what sizes are still needed.

Donated bikes will be distributed on Dec. 14.

This content is created on behalf of Audi of Lexington and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff.