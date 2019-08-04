Help pours in to aid victims of Lincoln Co. explosion

The natural gas pipeline explosion last week in Lincoln County continues to bring the community together.

The Helping Hands Family Resource Center is right in the middle of it. They bring in donations from churches, businesses and others in the community, and send them out to the families who lost everything.

They've helped provide shelter, food, clothes and other items for more than 15 families going through a tough time.

"They're as expected in any crisis situation," said Candida Byrd, with Helping Hands. "They're doing the best they can do in this time."

The resource center cannot accept any more clothes, but they are still accepting other donations. You can drop donations off at the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The center is located at Hustonville Elementary School.

