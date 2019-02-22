Hemp processor starts building new Kentucky facility

From left: Ron Conyea, GenCanna Grower Representative; Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan; Betsy Flynn, President, CFSB Bank; Richard Drennen, GenCanna Director of Administration; Chris Stubbs, GenCanna Chief Science Officer; Dan Claycamp, GenCanna Vice-President of Operations; Dustin Hawkins, GenCanna Vice-President of Real Estate; Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry; Ryan Drane, Graves County Economic Development President; Dennis Smith, Pinnacle, Inc. President (Photo: GenCanna)
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - A hemp processor has broken ground for a processing facility being built in Kentucky.

GenCanna officials say the facility outside Mayfield in western Kentucky will employ more than 80 people. Officials say the plant will be able to process 10,000 acres of harvested hemp into CBD oil. Proponents say CBD offers health benefits, including relieving pain and anxiety.

GenCanna officials say the plant will be completed in time for this year's hemp harvest.

The facility will become a market for hemp farmers in the area.

Congress legalized hemp production as part of the farm bill passed last year.

Kentucky lawmakers including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep. James Comer led the pro-hemp push.

 
