Hemp-themed dinner to serve as Farmington fundraiser

Hemp will be the theme at a dinner serving as a fundraiser to benefit Farmington Historic Plantation and a hemp heritage alliance.

As hemp enters a new era as a legal agricultural commodity, the event is planned for Thursday evening at Farmington in Louisville.

Guests will be served a meal prepared with hemp products by Adam Burress, a prominent local chef, along with a complimentary hemp cocktail hour and presentations by guest speakers.

Farmington was once the center of a thriving 550-acre hemp plantation. Now, the historic home interprets the hemp history rooted in the property to help educate visitors about the crop. In 2016, hemp returned to Farmington as part of the state's hemp pilot project.

