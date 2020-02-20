Henderson Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

An undercover investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch ended with the arrest of a Henderson County man on charges related to child sexual exploitation.

33-year-old Raymond Richard White, Jr. was arrested Wednesday around 5 p.m.

Officers began investigating White after finding communications between him and juveniles online. White reportedly asked the juveniles for nude pictures and videos of themselves.

Troopers executed a search warrant at White’s home and seized equipment they say he used to communicate with the minors.

He is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and one charge of promoting a sexual act by a minor.

White is in the Henderson County Detention Center.

