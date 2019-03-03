Henderson man arrested after two-county pursuit

A Henderson man faces multiple charges after leading deputies on a two-county chase.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a Ford Ranger on US 60 West in Owensboro Saturday evening just before 6:00 p.m.

Instead of stopping, however, the driver – identified as 48-year-old Anthony Blake – sped away from the deputies. The pursuit went into Henderson County where another deputy and a Kentucky State Trooper were waiting with a tire-deflation device.

The device deflated Blake’s front tires, after which a trooper attempted a pit maneuver, causing Blake’s vehicle to spin out and come to a stop.

Troopers and deputies then blocked in his vehicle. Blake was taken into custody without further incident.

He was transported to the Henderson County Detention Center, and charged with wanton endangerment, reckless driving, fleeing and evading police, possession of marijuana, DUI, and additional moving violations.

A mugshot for Blake was not immediately available at the time of publication.

