Henry Clay High School struggles with air conditioning issues

Some students in Lexington are dealing with very warm classrooms to start the school year as Henry Clay High School has had air conditioning issues.

A Facebook post which was shared hundreds of times brought light to the rising temperatures inside some classrooms. A teacher said some rooms were in the upper 80s.

Fayette County Public Schools says because the school is an older building, one malfunction can lead to a lot of people sweating.

"What happens in that particular case when one of those units goes down it impacts multiple classrooms. Not just one individual classroom. So that’s why getting some feedback. Several areas were hot all at one time," Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson said.

Classrooms are normally 75 degrees or cooler, but the air conditioning issues have prevented that from happening.

"Anytime there is a classroom in the 80s, we definitely want to get on top of that and make sure that’s brought down to an acceptable range," Thompson said.

That range may take a few days as long as temperatures remain high, but things are starting to cool again.

"I was on site today and checked, and we had several classrooms that were in the 80s yesterday that are operating in the 70s. And one actually at 69 so I think we’ve made a lot of progress," Thompson said.

Henry Clay High School was built in 1970 and was renovated in 2002.